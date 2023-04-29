Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets new exterior colour

- New Bluish Black colour introduced

- Fronx available in seven mono-tone and three dual-tone shades

Maruti Suzuki has added a new colour to the Fronx colour palette. Along with the exising mono-tone and dual-tone shades, the Fronx is now available in a new Bluish Black paint scheme.

The new colour, as the name suggests is a shade of blue and is darker than the existing signature Nexa Blue of the Fronx. Apart from the new colour, the Fronx can be had in Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, and Earthern Brown shades. Out of these, the latter three can also be had with a contrasting Bluish Black colour roof.

The Fronx is offered across five variants namely, Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha variants. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine is limited to the first three variants, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill is available only in Zeta and Alpha trims. We have driven the turbo petrol guise of the crossover that was mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Maruti Fronx has a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh and goes all the way to Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).