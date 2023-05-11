CarWale
    MG Comet e-shield ownership package explained

    Desirazu Venkat

    MG Comet e-shield ownership package explained

    -Includes buyback plans 

    -Deliveries from 22 May

    MG has launched the Comet in India across three variants with prices starting at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom for first 5000 buyers). It is being offered with MG e-shield package and here are the details of what’s on offer. But before you read on, do check out our review of the MG Comet and watch our video listed at the bottom of this story. 

    MG Comet EV Front View

    3-3-3?

    As a part of the deal, MG is offering the Comet with a three-year/ 1 lakh kilometre warranty, three-year roadside assistance and three free labour services. In comparison, Tata offers the Tiago EV with a three years/1.25 lakh kilometre warranty package. On the RSA front, the Tiago EV is offered a maximum of 24 months/six assistance. The warranty and RSA extension plans start at Rs 5000. Please check with your local MG dealer for all the details. 

    Protect plans 

    MG is offering its classic and premium protection plans for maintenance with prices starting at Rs 8700. Finally, MG is also offering a buyback plan starting at Rs 25000, which guarantees 60 per cent of the buyback value after three years. 

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
