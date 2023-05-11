India-bound BMW i5 to break cover on 24 May

- Will be revealed alongside the ICE version

- Gets illuminated Kidney Grille

BMW has officially teased the all-new i5 ahead of its global premiere that’s set to take place on 24 May, 2023. This first-ever electric 5 Series will be revealed alongside the eighth-gen ICE version.

In its teaser image, we get to see the newer grille which has not grown in size; it also gets an illuminated surround. On the inside, the i5 will get the large floating display that runs across the dashboard, as seen on the updated 3 Series and the flagship 7 Series.

When introduced, the i5 will be offered in two specifications – the eDrive40 and the M60 xDrive. No battery specifications or power outputs have been revealed at the moment. However, BMW claims to have tweaked the suspension to offer increased comfort levels over the outgoing model. With that, the sedan will also offer adaptive suspension that will blend the ride comfort close to the 7 Series while providing the agility familiar to the 3 Series.

Part of the update for the 5 Series lineup will be the new driver assist hardware. It will include a ‘highway assistant’ which can take over control and steering inputs at speeds of up to 130kmph. Even the lane change assist – when using the highway assistant – can be activated using eye movement. Further, looking at the exterior mirror will prompt the car to initiate the lane change process and carry out the steering movement and speed control (if the traffic allows it).

Production of the eighth-gen 5 Series will begin in the coming months at BMW Group’s Dingolfing plant in Bavaria. And the market launch will take place in October 2023. This means its India debut will happen as early as mid-2024.