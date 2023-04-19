CarWale
    Volvo Car India registers 38 per cent growth in Q1 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volvo Car India registers 38 per cent growth in Q1 2023

    - Growth was led by the XC60

    - 138 units of XC40 Recharge sold during this period 

    Volvo Car India has recorded a growth of 38 per cent in the first quarter of CY2023. The manufacturer sold a total of 544 cars during this period, as compared to 393 units sold in the corresponding period last year. 

    The sales growth during this period was led by the Volvo XC60 which registered a 27 per cent growth, followed by the XC40 Recharge which saw 138 units being delivered during this quarter, thereby contributing to 25 per cent of the total volume. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “It has been a good first quarter with the XC40 Recharge accounting for 25% of the total volumes. A 38% growth confirms positive customer sentiments in our luxury mobility offerings and their firm belief in our Volvo brand. The first quarter performance is a good indicator and we are confident that the coming quarters will show better results. We remain committed to introducing a new electric model every year and we are on a good trajectory of achieving our aim of going all-electric by 2030.”

