    2023 Lexus LM MPV breaks cover; India launch likely soon

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    - To be offered in seven-, six-, and four-seater layout

    - Expected to launch in India later this year

    Lexus, the Japanese carmaker, has pulled the wraps off its flagship MPV, the LM, at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023. The LM minivan is in its second-generation phase and gets massive upgrades inside and on the exterior as well. While unveiling the vehicle, the carmaker stated that the new-gen LM will not be limited to China but will be sold in over 60 countries globally. 

    Earlier this year, the automaker showcased its first-generation LM at the Auto Expo 2023 with a plan to launch it in the country this year. Now, the brand will bring the new-generation LM into the Indian market. 

    Lexus Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, although the new-generation model retains the overall boxy shape of the minivan from the first-generation, it is more angular and sharper with cuts and creases all over its exterior. The front fascia is decorated with the massive signature spindle grille integrated into the high bonnet. Then, the three-pod LED headlights are now surrounded by LED DRLs. At the rear, the MPV now sports revised wraparound LED taillights with an LED light bar running across the width.

    Lexus Front Row Seats

    On the inside, with the 3,000mm wheelbase, the Lexus LM gets the option of six-, seven-, and even a four-seater layout. The four-seater version is the most luxurious one, offering a lounge-like experience. The rear cabin of the four-seater variants comes equipped with features like a 48-inch widescreen display separating the rear passenger area from the front occupants, a refrigerator, and multiple storage compartments. Then there’s a detachable smartphone-like controller for various functions, an advanced air-conditioning system, and more.

    Lexus Rear Seats

    The opulent theme is carried over in the front row as well, with a large touchscreen infotainment unit mounted in the centre of the dashboard. Additionally, the Lexus LM is well equipped with safety features, including pre-crash safety, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, proactive driving assist, and advance park with remote function.

    Lexus Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Lexus LM will be powered by 2.4-litre and 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engines. The carmaker has not revealed the power figures of these engines yet. Meanwhile, the 2.5-litre engine is likely to make its way into the Indian market. Upon arrival, it will be sold alongside its distant cousin, the Toyota Vellfire, in India.

     Next 
    Gallery

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
