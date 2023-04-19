Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets BS6 2 update; prices hiked

- The Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants

- Available in seven- and nine-seater options

Mahindra has updated the powertrain of the Scorpio Classic to meet the new emission norms. The sole 2.2-litre oil burner of the SUV is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant. With this, the carmaker has also increased the prices of the Scorpio Classic’s lineup.

The Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants, namely, S and S11. Starting with the entry-level variant, S , the new ex-showroom prices for the seven- and nine-seater versions are Rs. 13 lakh and Rs. 13.26 lakh, with a price hike of Rs. 35,701 and Rs. 41,600, respectively. As for the top-spec trim, S11, the new ex-showroom price stands at Rs. 16.81 lakh with a price increment of Rs. 67,101.

Under the hood, the Scorpio Classic comes equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission option for this RWD SUV is limited to a six-speed manual unit.