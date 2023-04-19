Audi India registers 126 per cent sales growth in Q1 2023

- SUVs contributed to over 60 per cent of total sales

- Audi Approved: plus witnessed 50 per cent sales growth

Audi India has recorded strong sales growth in the first quarter of 2023. The German carmaker has registered a 126 per cent sales growth as it retailed 1,950 units in Q1 2023. For comparison, the brand sold 852 units in the same period last year. The SUV lineup of the automaker contributed to over 60 per cent of the total sales for the quarter.

Moreover, the Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business of the brand, witnessed 50 per cent sales growth in this quarter. Currently, the Audi Approved: plus business is operating with 22 outlets across the country. And by the end of 2023, the carmaker plans to take this number to 25 pre-owned car outlets.

Commenting on the quarterly growth, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have witnessed strong growth of 126 per cent in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year. Our product lineup boasts 16 models and we currently have the strongest-ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60 per cent of our total sales (in Q1, 2023). The newly launched Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country. We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year.”