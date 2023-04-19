Volkswagen Taigun to get GT Plus variants; prices in India to be revealed soon

- Taigun and Virtus to get multiple new variants starting June

- New colours and limited edition versions also in the works

Volkswagen India announced multiple new iterations for the Virtus and Taigun during its annual press conference in the country earlier this week. These include new colours, new variants, and limited edition variants as well.

The updates for the Taigun include a set of new variants, called the GT Plus variant. To be offered in the MT and DSG guise, these new variants will be launched in India starting June this year. The Virtus and Taigun siblings will also get a new Lava Blue colour, while the latter will be offered with a new matte paintjob as well.

Coming to the feature list, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus variant will come equipped with the GT elements inside out, LED headlamps and tail lights, roof rails, ACT, ESC, TPMS, six airbags, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.