VW Taigun GT Matte Edition — Now in Pictures

Volkswagen India announced two new variants of the Taigun and one new trim of the Virtus at its press conference yesterday. They will be available through dealerships from June 2023 onwards. The carmaker will make these exclusive variants a part of a special collection. Prospective buyers of the same have a lot in store for them, and here's a picture gallery of the new entrants in the Taigun lineup.

While the Taigun GT Plus DSG variant will be offered in the Deep Black Pearl paint theme as shown above, the GT Plus MT can be had in the new Carbon Steel Grey matte finish exterior colour as shown below.

There are no mechanical changes and even the powertrain options remain the same as before. The same goes for the equipment inside, along with all the different features.

However, as Kia did with the Sonet and the Seltos, VW has given the Taigun this special cosmetic treatment with red accents on the front and sides. They also feature red brake callipers.

These variants finished in special exterior colours will be a part of an exclusive collection as mentioned before. It's called 'GT Edge Limited Collection', and as the name suggests, these cars will be available in limited volumes in the country.