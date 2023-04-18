CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus variant to get a matte paintjob; launch in India soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus variant to get a matte paintjob; launch in India soon

    - Volkswagen to introduce new variants and colours for the Taigun starting June

    - Will become the second SUV in the segment to offer a matte colour finish

    Volkswagen has announced a range of updates for its two models, the Taigun and Virtus. Both these cars are scheduled to get new colours and new variants, the launches of which are scheduled to begin from June this year.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View

    Earlier today, Volkswagen confirmed a new GT Plus variant for the Taigun range. In a bid to further enhance its appeal, the German carmaker will also offer a matte paintjob on the Grand Vitara and Creta rival. The Carbon Steel Grey colour in a matte finish will soon be available with VW’s most affordable SUV in India.

    Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus variant will be powered only by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates an output of 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor will be married to a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

    Volkswagen Taigun Left Rear Three Quarter

    Feature-wise, the Taigun GT Plus Matte edition will come equipped with GT-specific elements all around, all LED lighting, six airbags, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
