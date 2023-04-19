Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition official bookings open

- Available in two variants

- Debuts a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen

Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 with deliveries expected to begin soon. The Max Dark Edition of the electric SUV was launched in India on 17 April 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had in two variants.

The cabin of the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a completely dark black interior theme with a blue EV splash. Moreover, it also features dark black leatherette door pads and upholstery with tri-arrow perforations in blue stitches.

Propelling the SUV is a 40.5kWh battery pack that helps the motor to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. It supports a DC fast charger and can charge the battery from zero to 80 per cent in over 50 minutes and gets a claimed range of 453km on a single charge.