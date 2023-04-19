Porsche India opens five new showrooms in one week

- Porsche currently has eight outlets across the country

- The carmaker recorded 64 per cent Y-o-Y growth in 2022

Porsche India has inaugurated five new outlets across the country in a single week, delivering on its promise to expand its retail network in the country. These new showrooms are located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. With this, the brand currently has eight showrooms across the country, along with a Porsche Studio in Delhi.

Commenting on the occasion, Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India, said, “The new dealerships have initiated operations with a maximum commitment towards its customers and prospects using state-of-the-art facilities and highly trained staff. These new showrooms demonstrate our commitment to expanding our presence in key markets and delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

Last year, Porsche India enjoyed its best-ever sales performance with a 64 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Recently, the carmaker has teased the all-electric Macan, with deliveries commencing in 2024.