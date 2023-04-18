Production-ready MG Comet EV spotted in green colour

- MG’s second EV for India to be officially unveiled tomorrow

- The model will sit below the ZS EV

Ahead of its official unveiling which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, the MG Comet EV has been spotted in its production-ready avatar. The single unit was spotted in a shade of green, which is quite different from the green colour in the palette listed for the Indian market.

As seen in the images here, the rear profile of the MG Comet EV gets an LED light bar below the rear windshield, vertically stacked headlamps, MG badging, Comet lettering, and additional badges such as ‘Internet Inside’ and ‘EV’ on the right and left side of the boot respectively. The rear bumper gets reflectors on either side, while the number plate recess is positioned right in between. Additionally, a dual-tone paintjob is expected to be offered as standard. Also up for offer will be a high-mounted stop lamp.

Earlier this month, MG commenced production of the Comet EV at its facility in Halol, Gujarat. The model is expected to be powered by a 17.3kWh or 26.7kWh battery pack with a range of 200kms and 300kms respectively. The company also released a few teasers last week, giving us an idea of the expected features.