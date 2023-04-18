CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus GT Limited Collection break cover

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus GT Limited Collection break cover

    - The Volkswagen siblings get a new Deep Black Pearl paintjob

    - The range, including Taigun Sport and Trial Editions will be launched from June 2023

    Volkswagen India has pulled the covers off an entire slew of updates and new variants for the Virtus and Taigun siblings, all of which are expected to be introduced in the coming months. In this article, we will focus of the GT Limited Collection range.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Virtus and Taigun will now be offered in a new GT Plus variant, where a manual transmission is standard while the DSG unit is available as an option. Both these new variants get a new paintjob called Deep Black Pearl.

    Right Side View

    At the heart of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus GT Plus variants will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine with Active Cylinder management Technology (ACT) that is tuned to develop 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    A few notable feature highlights of the Virtus and Taigun GT Plus variants include GT badging and elements on the outside, contrast red coloured inserts, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, a seat-belt reminder system, six airbags, TPMS, reverse parking camera, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and wireless charging.

    Left Side View

    While Volkswagen has not revealed the exact launch date, the company plans to start introducing these new variants in the market from June 2023.

