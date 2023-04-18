Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get new Lava Blue colour

- Will be offered across all variants

- Also gets new variants and transmission options

Today, at Volkswagen’s 2023 annual conference, the carmaker unveiled a set of updates for its sedan offering, the Virtus and its SUV offering Taigun. One of the announcements was the introduction of the new Lava Blue exterior paint for the sedan and the SUV. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also added new variants and transmission options for the higher variants of Virtus and Taigun.

Currently, customers can choose the Virtus and Taigun from seven exterior paint options namely Lava Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Rising Blue Metallic.

Under the hood, both cars come equipped with BS6 Phase 2, 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines. The former produces 115bhp and 175Nm, while the latter delivers 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen will announce the prices and deliveries of the new variants and limited edition models in June 2023.