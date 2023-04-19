Volkswagen Virtus to get new 1.5-litre GT variant soon

-Will be positioned below the GT plus variants

-1.5-litre TSI engine only

Announced for India

The 2023 Volkswagen annual press conference had a slew of announcements for the Virtus sedan. One among them was that the car would get a GT variant in both MT and DSG guise. This variant will find its place in the Virtus hierarchy as the one below the fully-loaded GT Plus trim.

Reduced feature list

A similar trim exists for the Taigun SUV and compared to the GT Plus variant it gets two airbags, a remote lock, manual IRVM, halogen headlamps, and an analogue instrument cluster, but no cruise control and sunroof. A similar package is expected on the Virtus and this is likely to bring the cost down in the region of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.0 lakh under the prices of the equivalent GT Plus MT and GT Plus DSG variants.

Launch date and engine specifications

The GT Plus trim line for the Virtus was also announced today and is expected to arrive before mid-spec GT variants. VW has hinted at a launch post-June 2023. The 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine produces 148bhp/250Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission.