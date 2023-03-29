BYD India partners with Evera cab services to deliver 100 units of e6

BYD India has joined hands with Evera to deliver 100 units of the e6. Evera is an app-based EV cab service company based in New Delhi and has a fleet of electric vehicles along with a network of charging stations.

Propelling the BYD e6 is a single AC motor that draws power from a 71.7kWh battery pack that puts out 94bhp and 180Nm of torque. The charging options include a single AC 6.6kW charger and a CCS2 60kW DC charger. The electric MPV has a claimed range of 415km on a single, fully charged battery.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted to receive one of the largest All-New e6 order from Evera. We will be delivering 100 BYD All-New e6 electric vehicles over the next few months to add to their electric vehicles fleet. The performance of the All-New e6 is very encouraging and we expect to witness sustainable growth with the surging popularity of the electric vehicles in the national capital.”

Currently, BYD India has a spread of 24 outlets in 21 cities in India and aims to expand to 53 outlets by the end of 2023.