Kia EV9 to get a more powerful GT version in 2025

Kia has introduced its first three-row all-electric SUV, EV9 globally, ahead of its arrival later this year in select international markets. With this, the brand has revealed all the details regarding the powertrain, specifications, variants, and more. Notably, the Korean carmaker showcased the EV9 concept at the Auto Expo held in Delhi in January.

The EV9 is based on the brand’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The electric SUV will be offered with two battery pack options – a 76.1kWh and a 99.8kWh unit. The brand has confirmed that the EV9 will get RWD and AWD variants with a maximum range of over 541km on a full charge.

Moreover, the Kia EV9 will get a more powerful and sportier GT variant with Level 3 ADAS, christened as the Highway Driving Pilot tech. Notably, the Level 3 ADAS suite will be offered in select markets only.

In terms of design, the GT variant will feature unique elements like a distinct black colour palette on its exterior, and a digital pattern lighting grille to distinguish itself from the other variants. Additionally, the GT version will be taller by 25mm than the standard trim.

Kia plans to launch the EV9 later this year in markets like the USA, Europe, Korea, and others. Meanwhile, the EV9 GT version will debut in 2025.