Maruti Suzuki achieves 2.5 million exports milestone

- Continues to be India’s top vehicle exporter for two consecutive years

- Maruti Suzuki exports to nearly 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved a new milestone of exporting over 2.5 million vehicles across the globe. The Indian automaker started its export business in FY 1986-87 by dispatching vehicles to markets like Bangladesh and Nepal. The first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in 1987.

Currently, the Indian manufacturer exports its vehicles to nearly 100 countries, including Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. In recent times, the newest addition to Maruti’s portfolio, the Grand Vitara, has also joined the list of vehicles that are exported, and its first batch was exported to Latin America.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India’s manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s resolute commitment to the Government of India’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering Government’s efforts to enhance vehicle exports. This was possible because of the strong support of our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who not only provided strong technological support but also helped us leverage their vast global network to achieve this milestone. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our teams who played an important role in realizing this feat. We thank our global customers and our overseas distributors for their support and trust.”