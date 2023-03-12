Volkswagen inaugurates a new touchpoint in Rajasthan

- Provides sales and services to customers

- Managed and run by Ardor Motors

Volkswagen India has inaugurated a new dealership in Kota, Rajasthan. This new facility is run and managed by Ardor Motors and houses both - a showroom and workshop.

At the showroom, the brand’s Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan will be on display. With the inauguration of this dealership, the manufacturer’s network now stands at 159 showrooms and 126 workshops across 118 cities in India.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashish Gupta,Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The city of Kota is expanding at a rapid rate, being the top choice of location for education among Indians, along with being a power & energy generation hub. The exponential growth and opportunity in the region have enabled Volkswagen to introduce its German-engineered products - Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan to aspirational customers. We look forward to serving our customers in the city of Kota and offering them an accessible and world-class experience.”

In other news, Volkswagen has now updated the feature list of the Taigun. The top-spec GT Plus variant is now offered with ventilated front seats for a premium of Rs 25,000.