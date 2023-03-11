CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 waiting period extends up to 18 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 waiting period extends up to 18 weeks

    - XL6 prices in India range from Rs 11.41-14.67 lakh

    - Rivals the Kia Carens and Alcazar

    We have got our hands on the waiting periods of Maruti Suzuki cars from the Nexa range of dealerships. In this article, we tell you about the waiting period for the brand’s MPV, the XL6, which is priced between Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    According to our sources, the Maruti XL6 currently commands a waiting period of up to 18 weeks. The latter is limited only to the CNG variant, while all other variants have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks, pan India.

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki dealerships, including the Arena and Nexa chains, are offering huge discounts of up to Rs 64,000 across their product range. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    For the uninitiated, the Maruti XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine sends power to the wheels via six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. Customers can choose from three variants, including Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. Meanwhile, the CNG version is available only in the Zeta variant.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    ₹ 11.35 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
