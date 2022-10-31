CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG launched in India at Rs 12.24 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti has also introduced the Baleno S-CNG in the country

    - The XL6 CNG is available in a single variant

    Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has introduced the CNG-powered variant of the XL6, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single variant known as Zeta MT, it debuts alongside the Baleno CNG, which is priced from Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 9.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The new Maruti XL6 S-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 99bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode and 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque in CNG mode. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer. The MPV is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.32km/kg.

    Feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG variant include Suzuki a seven-inch SmartPlay Studion touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, LED DRLs, four airbags, ESP with hill hold function, and LED fog lights. The XL6 CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,821.

    Announcing the introduction of S-CNG at Nexa, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratising green mobility solutions in India, and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment-friendly vehicles. CNG is one such technology known for emitting considerably lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels; with its debut in Nexa along with Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid offerings, Nexa will provide an array of eco-friendly mobility solution options for our evolved eco-conscious customers. Through market studies, we have learned that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety, and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising Nexa customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV.”

