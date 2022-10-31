CarWale
    Seventh-gen Hyundai Grandeur revealed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,434 Views
    Seventh-gen Hyundai Grandeur revealed

    -         Also known as Azera in most markets

    -         Carries new design language

    Hyundai has revealed the new generation of its flagship sedan – the Grandeur – which is also known as the Azera outside the Korean market. Adopting the newest design language which was seen on many recent concept cars from Hyundai, the Grandeur enters its seventh generation now.

    Hyundai Right Rear Three Quarter

    No technical details have been shared yet, but the official images of the 2023 Grandeur show us the new style statement which is similar to what was seen on the Staria MPV and the Ioniq 6. There’s an LED treatment up front with a sleek strip joining the bonnet and front grille. Likewise at the back, the tail lamps running across the sculpted boot look futuristic.

    Hyundai Right Side View

    In profile, there are flush door handles and the silhouette carries a unique quarter glass which is a subtle tribute to the original boxy 1986 Grandeur. The smooth sheet metal work makes the Grandeur appear truly ‘grand’. And the wheelbase has been increased compared to the outgoing version while it sits on massive, multi-spoke alloy wheels.

    Hyundai Dashboard

    On the inside, the unique steering appears retro-modern while the floating single-panel widescreen behind it looks like it’s from a distant future. Even the AC controls are on a touchscreen panel tucked below the centre console. And the second row appears to be as comfortable as its German counterparts if not more. 

    Hyundai Right Rear Three Quarter

    We expect more details regarding the powertrain to surface closer to its market launch which might happen sometime in 2023. It will first go on sale in the home country and then will make its way to the global markets. It won’t be arriving on the Indian shores though.

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7587 Views
    28 Likes

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7587 Views
    28 Likes
