Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India by November-end

- Will be powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain

- Prices expected to be announced early next year

Toyota has finally confirmed the arrival of the Innova Hycross in India. Slated to make its India debut by the end of November 2022, the Hycross will first be unveiled for the Indonesian market in the coming weeks and will be underpinned by a new platform and a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

The new Innova Hycross will swap the body-on-ladder architecture for a monocoque platform and will be powered by a hybrid engine that will drive the front wheels. The diesel version of the current Innova, bookings for which have already been halted will be discontinued and is expected to be replaced by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid mill.

In terms of styling, the recent teasers and leaked images confirm that the Hycross will get a prominent hexagonal front grille which will be flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Other changes are to include re-profiled fore and aft bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof which will be a first for the MPV.

The details of the interior and the features are not known at the moment. However, we expect it to be a step above the current model. This means inclusions like a bigger infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad, and ventilated front seats could be made in the new Hycross.

As for the prices, the Toyota Innova Hycross is likely to carry a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries could begin early next year. The primary rivals of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.