    295bhp Skoda Enyaq iV vRS breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    295bhp Skoda Enyaq iV vRS breaks cover

    -         Two motors and AWD 

    -         Up to 500 kilometres of claimed range

    Skoda has spiced up the Enyaq iV by introducing a hotter vRS version. With two motor setups, the Enyaq iV vRS is Skoda’s take on the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX. And this hotter version is also available in both the standard and coupe body styles of the Enyaq iV.

    Skoda Left Side View

    With a motor on each axle, the combined output now is 220kW which is equivalent to 295bhp while the torque figure is 460Nm. Both the coupe and standard version of the Enyaq iV vRS take 6.5 seconds for a 0-100kmph sprint and have the top speed clocked at 180kmph. And the 82kWh battery pack now offers a claimed range of 500kilometres under the WLTP cycle and supports up to 135kW of DC fast charging. 

    Skoda Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from the Eco, Comfort, Normal, and Sport driving mode, the Enyaq iV vRS gains an additional drive mode – Traction. Skoda claims that this mode, along with the AWD, is ideal for driving on unpaved roads or slippery surfaces, as it offers a constant all-wheel drive setup at speeds of up to 20kmph.

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    For the vRS treatment, the new Hyper Green paint scheme is seen on the electric SUV complimenting the 20- and 21-inch aero wheels. There are sportier elements seen all around apart from matrix lights seen on all vRS models. Even the standard sports suspension lowers the front axle by 15mm and 10mm at the rear axle.

    Skoda Dashboard

    On the inside, it gets sportier seats with built-in headrests and sued black upholstery like a sports car. There’s contrast green stitching with some faux carbon fibre trims as well as a black headliner, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and green ambient lighting. It also gets the largest screen Skoda has on offer. 

    The market launch of the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS will happen next year across the global markets.

    Skoda Right Rear Three Quarter
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5142 Views
    5 Likes

