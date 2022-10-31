New Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India at Rs 8.28 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG vehicle portfolio with the launch of the new Baleno CNG. While the prices of the CNG-powered hatchback start at Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom), customers can also subscribe to it with a monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 18,403. Simultaneously, Maruti Suzuki has also launched the XL6 CNG alongside the Baleno CNG.

Powering the new Baleno CNG is a 1,197cc, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This motor produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while it makes 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm in the CNG mode. Maruti Suzuki claims that the CNG-powered hatchback can return a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg. Notably, the power output figures of the Baleno CNG are identical to the recently launched Swift CNG.

The Baleno CNG gets a host of features, such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro, LED projector headlamps, more than 40 connected car features, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, a rearview camera with parking sensors, analogue instrument cluster with a colour TFT display, an engine start/stop switch, rear defogger, and USB Type A and C ports.

Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratise green mobility solutions in India, and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment-friendly vehicles. CNG is one such technology known for emitting considerably lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels; with its debut in Nexa along with Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid offerings, Nexa will provide an array of eco-friendly mobility solution options for our evolved eco-conscious customers. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising Nexa customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV.”

Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG are as mentioned below: Baleno CNG Delta MT Rs 8.28 lakh Baleno CNG Zeta MT Rs 9.21 lakh

