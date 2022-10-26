CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant details leaked; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Maruti Brezza CNG could be offered in four variants

    - Could become the first CNG automatic car in the country

    A leaked document that has surfaced on the web hints that Maruti Suzuki could soon offer the Brezza sub-four metre SUV with a CNG kit. According to the leaked data, the model was expected to be introduced in June 2022, although there seems to be a delay for unknown reasons.

    According to the document, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG could be offered in four trims including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. While a five-speed manual unit is expected to be the standard affair, a six-speed torque converter unit is also expected to be in the works. The latter could make it the first CNG-automatic model to be introduced in the country.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. In CNG mode, we expect the new variant, which is currently offered with the same engine in the Ertiga, to produce 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. More details could surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

