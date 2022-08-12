Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched – All you need to know

The Maruti Suzuki Swift now joins the S-CNG product range offered by the company in India. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is available in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. Changes in the newly introduced versions are limited to the CNG kit addition. The CNG version of the hatchback is available in six colour options – Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Magma Grey, and Metallic Silky Silver.

Engine

The Swift S-CNG variants are powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm in the CNG mode. Whereas, in the petrol mode, it generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm. The S-CNG version gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

The S-CNG vehicle gets dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system that provides a superior air-fuel ratio to deliver superior performance along with low running costs. As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the Swift S-CNG returns a fuel efficiency figure of 30.90 km/kg.

For safety, it gets stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and prevent leakage in the entire CNG structure. Further, the integrated wire harness is used to eliminate short-circuits, while the microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during the CNG filling process.

Features

The feature list has been retained from the regular petrol versions. The ZXi variant offers features like alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, silver ornament on the front door armrest, electric ORVMs, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and front fog lamps.

As for the interior, it gets a driver-side pinch guard power window, a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and engine push start-stop.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is also available on a subscription basis at prices starting at Rs 16,499. Maruti Suzuki offers the S-CNG option across nine models like the Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, Tour-S, and the Swift. The ex-showroom, New Delhi prices for the Swift S-CNG are as follows –

VXi – Rs 7.77 lakh

ZXi – Rs 8.45 lakh