    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition prices start at Rs 15.59 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,032 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition prices start at Rs 15.59 lakh

    - The Skoda Kushaq anniversary Edition is offered in a single variant

    - The variant is available across 1.0 and 1.5-litre powertrains

    Prices of the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition have been revealed, starting at Rs 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be available in a single variant called Style across two powertrains and transmission options.

    The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition will be offered with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre powertrains. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available as options.

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    Compared to the regular Skoda Kushaq, the Anniversary Edition version gets updates in the form of a chrome finish for the door handles, cladding, and grille, new decals on the C-pillars, a black and grey interior theme, pillows with ‘Anniversary Edition’ stitching, and a two-spoke steering wheel with the ‘Anniversary Edition’ insert.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.0 MT: Rs 15.59 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.0 AT: Rs 17.29 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.5 MT: Rs 17.49 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.5 AT: Rs 19.09 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
