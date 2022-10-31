Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition prices start at Rs 15.59 lakh

- The Skoda Kushaq anniversary Edition is offered in a single variant

- The variant is available across 1.0 and 1.5-litre powertrains

Prices of the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition have been revealed, starting at Rs 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be available in a single variant called Style across two powertrains and transmission options.

The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition will be offered with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre powertrains. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available as options.

Compared to the regular Skoda Kushaq, the Anniversary Edition version gets updates in the form of a chrome finish for the door handles, cladding, and grille, new decals on the C-pillars, a black and grey interior theme, pillows with ‘Anniversary Edition’ stitching, and a two-spoke steering wheel with the ‘Anniversary Edition’ insert.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.0 MT: Rs 15.59 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.0 AT: Rs 17.29 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.5 MT: Rs 17.49 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Style 1.5 AT: Rs 19.09 lakh