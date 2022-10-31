CarWale
    BYD inaugurates a new passenger vehicle showroom in Chennai

    Nikhil Puthran

    627 Views
    BYD inaugurates a new passenger vehicle showroom in Chennai

    - The new 3S facility is spread across 20,000 square feet 

    - The facility is run and managed by KUN BYD

    BYD India has inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Chennai. The new facility is operated and managed by KUN BYD, Ambattur, Chennai. The new outlet is spread across 20,000 square feet with the state of art 3S facility (sales, spares, and services). Interestingly, this outlet is one of the largest BYD showrooms in the country with well-trained technicians, service bays, a customer lounge, service equipment, and a showroom display floor. 

    The KUN BYD facility was inaugurated by Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Avadi Police Commissionerate; U. Venkatesh, Chairman, KUN Group; and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India, KUN BYD, and customers. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are extremely happy to announce the first passenger vehicles showroom in Chennai with KUN BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Chennai market. We are in the process of expanding our dealer network nationally. The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in the region.”

    Adding further, U. Venkatesh, Chairman of KUN Group, said, “KUN is very proud to represent BYD in the state of Tamil Nadu and will deliver the highest level of sales and service standards to our valuable customers. We believe that BYD is the world-leading player in the global electric mobility market and this partnership will help us create new electric pathways in India’s future.”

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
