Mahindra Scorpio N prices in India increased by up to Rs. 39,300

Scorpio N prices now start at Rs. 13.60 lakh

Offered in five colours and five variants

In December 2023, Mahindra announced that it would hike the prices of its cars with effect from January 2024. We have now got our hands on the revised prices, and in this article, we will tell you about the quantum of increase for the Scorpio N.

Prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N have increased by up to Rs. 39,300, applicable to the Z8L petrol MT 6S and the Z8L diesel MT 2WD 6S. On the other hand, select variants, including Z8L diesel AT 4WD 7S, Z8 diesel AT 4WD 7S, Z8L diesel MT 4WD 7S, Z8 diesel MT 4WD 7S, Z4 diesel MT 4WD 7S, and Z4 diesel MT 4WD 7S (ESP), have witnessed the smallest increase of Rs. 600.

The Scorpio N SUV is now priced from Rs. 13.60 lakh for the entry-level Z2 petrol MT 7S variant, all the way up to Rs. 24.54 lakh for the top-spec Z8L diesel AT 4WD 7S variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in a total of five variants and five colours. Further, customers can choose from 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.