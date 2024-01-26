CarWale
    Maruti looking at higher variants for Fronx 1.2-litre engine models

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti looking at higher variants for Fronx 1.2-litre engine models

    -1.2-litre engine tops out in the Delta trim

    -Could be launched this year

    1 lakh is just the start

    Maruti is looking to build strong on the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Fronx by a possible variant expansion. The crossover recently clocked the 1 lakh sales mark and Maruti may look to take this forward by offering more variants with the 1.2-litre petrol.

    Four-cylinder legend

    This engine is a four-cylinder unit producing 88bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. This is Maruti’s ‘national’ engine and over the last 10-12 years has powered over six different models. In fact, it’s been the popular choice for Fronx buyers with it accounting for much more than half the demand as compared to the 1.0-litre turbo engine models.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    New top-spec variant

    Currently, the 1.2-litre petrol tops out at the Delta variant with the top-spec Zeta and Alpha trims being reserved for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol. This three-pot turbo engine came back last year with the Fronx but so far has not made its way to any of Maruti’s other models.

    The numbers game

    There is a difference of Rs 45000 between the Delta Plus AGS/Delta CNG as compared to the Zeta 1.0 MT and Rs 2.78 lakh if you look at Delta AGS versus Zeta 1.0 AT. The third variable is that there’s a difference of Rs 98000/1.14 lakh (for dual-tone paint) if you look at the Zeta 1.0 AT versus the fully loaded Alpha 1.0 AT. Taking these into consideration, we could look at a premium of up to Rs 70,000 for the 1.2 Zeta and 1.2 Alpha as and when they come along.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter

    What do you get in the jump?

    The Zeta variant over the Delta Plus gets the following

    Side and curtain airbags

    Rearview camera

    Two tweeters

    MID in the instrument cluster

    Wireless charger

    Paddle shifter (AT only)

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Engine push start/stop with a smart key

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front centre armrest

    Rear AC vents

    Rear Type-A and Type-C USB charging sockets

    Front footwell illumination

    Connected LED taillight with LED strip

    Rear wiper and washer

    Chrome-plated inside door handles

    Suzuki Connect suite

    The Alpha variant over the Zeta gets the following

    Head-up display

    360-degree camera

    Auto IRVM

    Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

    Arkamys Surround Sense

    Cruise control

    Auto electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Precision-cut alloy wheels

    UV cut glass

    Dual-tone exterior colour option

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
