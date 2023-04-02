MG Motor India retails 6,051 units in March 2023

- MG recorded its highest-ever sales last month

- Expected to launch the Comet EV later this month

MG Motor India announced that it sold a total of 6,051 units in March 2023, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 28 per cent. These numbers also go on to become the all-time high sales record for the brand in terms of monthly unit sales.

According to MG, the strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have been key factors in achieving its highest retail sales. This momentum is expected to sustain and improve in the near future as well. The company is working on introducing its next product for the Indian market, the Comet EV, later this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The next-gen MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March. Similarly, the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, has been registering good traction across market segments.”