Maruti Suzuki Wagon R loses rear defogger function

Maruti Suzuki has silently removed a feature from the top-spec variant of the Wagon R. Currently, the hatchback is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with two powertrain options. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Maruti Wagon R feature removed
The carmaker has removed the rear defogger function from the Wagon R’s equipment list. This feature was offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus manual and automatic variants. Apart from the removal of this feature, nothing else has been changed in the Wagon R’s features list.
Powertrain and specifications of Maruti Wagon R
Mechanically, the Wagon R can be had with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre NA petrol engines. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter churns out 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT (AGS) unit. Moreover, the 1.0-litre petrol engine also gets an option of a company-fitted CNG kit.
Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:
|LXi 1.0
|Rs. 5.54 lakh
|VXi 1.0
|Rs. 5.99 lakh
|ZXi 1.2
|Rs. 6.28 lakh
|LXi 1.0 CNG
|Rs. 6.44 lakh
|VXi 1.0 AGS
|Rs. 6.54 lakh
|ZXi Plus 1.2
|Rs. 6.75 lakh
|ZXi 1.2 AGS
|Rs. 6.83 lakh
|VXi 1.0 CNG
|Rs. 6.89 lakh
|ZXi Plus 1.2 dual tone
|Rs.6.87 lakh
|ZXi Plus 1.2 AGS
|Rs. 7.30 lakh
|ZXi Plus 1.2 AGS dual tone
|Rs. 7.42 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Brezza features rejigged
Recently, the carmaker also revised the feature list of the Brezza SUV. The mild-hybrid tech has been removed from the manual versions of the model.