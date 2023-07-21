CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R loses rear defogger function

    Haji Chakralwale

    790 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R loses rear defogger function

    - Wagon R is offered in four variants

    - Available in petrol and CNG versions

    Maruti Suzuki has silently removed a feature from the top-spec variant of the Wagon R. Currently, the hatchback is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with two powertrain options. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

    Maruti Wagon R feature removed

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Rear Three Quarter

    The carmaker has removed the rear defogger function from the Wagon R’s equipment list. This feature was offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus manual and automatic variants. Apart from the removal of this feature, nothing else has been changed in the Wagon R’s features list.

    Powertrain and specifications of Maruti Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Wagon R can be had with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre NA petrol engines. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter churns out 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT (AGS) unit. Moreover, the 1.0-litre petrol engine also gets an option of a company-fitted CNG kit.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

    LXi 1.0Rs. 5.54 lakh
    VXi 1.0Rs. 5.99 lakh
    ZXi 1.2Rs. 6.28 lakh
    LXi 1.0 CNGRs. 6.44 lakh
    VXi 1.0 AGSRs. 6.54 lakh
    ZXi Plus 1.2Rs. 6.75 lakh
    ZXi 1.2 AGSRs. 6.83 lakh
    VXi 1.0 CNGRs. 6.89 lakh
    ZXi Plus 1.2 dual toneRs.6.87 lakh
    ZXi Plus 1.2 AGSRs. 7.30 lakh
    ZXi Plus 1.2 AGS dual toneRs. 7.42 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza features rejigged

    Recently, the carmaker also revised the feature list of the Brezza SUV. The mild-hybrid tech has been removed from the manual versions of the model. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.48 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.70 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.48 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.60 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.24 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.14 Lakh

