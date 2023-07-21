Maruti Suzuki Wagon R loses rear defogger function

- Wagon R is offered in four variants

- Available in petrol and CNG versions

Maruti Suzuki has silently removed a feature from the top-spec variant of the Wagon R. Currently, the hatchback is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with two powertrain options. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Maruti Wagon R feature removed

The carmaker has removed the rear defogger function from the Wagon R’s equipment list. This feature was offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus manual and automatic variants. Apart from the removal of this feature, nothing else has been changed in the Wagon R’s features list.

Powertrain and specifications of Maruti Wagon R

Mechanically, the Wagon R can be had with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre NA petrol engines. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter churns out 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT (AGS) unit. Moreover, the 1.0-litre petrol engine also gets an option of a company-fitted CNG kit.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

LXi 1.0 Rs. 5.54 lakh VXi 1.0 Rs. 5.99 lakh ZXi 1.2 Rs. 6.28 lakh LXi 1.0 CNG Rs. 6.44 lakh VXi 1.0 AGS Rs. 6.54 lakh ZXi Plus 1.2 Rs. 6.75 lakh ZXi 1.2 AGS Rs. 6.83 lakh VXi 1.0 CNG Rs. 6.89 lakh ZXi Plus 1.2 dual tone Rs.6.87 lakh ZXi Plus 1.2 AGS Rs. 7.30 lakh ZXi Plus 1.2 AGS dual tone Rs. 7.42 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features rejigged

Recently, the carmaker also revised the feature list of the Brezza SUV. The mild-hybrid tech has been removed from the manual versions of the model.