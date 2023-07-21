CarWale
    Maruti Brezza waiting period stretches to 42 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Brezza waiting period stretches to 42 weeks

    - Brezza prices in India start at Rs. 8.29 lakh

    - Available in four variants and 10 colours

    Maruti Brezza starting price and colours

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced in India from Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV is available in eight monotone colours: Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, and Pearl Midnight Black. Also up for offer are three dual-tone colours, namely Splendid Silver, Brave Khakhi, and Sizzling Red, all available with a Midnight Black roof.

    Brezza waiting period and variant details

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Brezza sub-four metre SUV commands a waiting period of 24 to 42 weeks. This waiting period, which is applicable to the entire variant line-up, is valid only for the Delhi region. Customers can opt for the model from four variants called LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza latest updates

    Earlier this week, Maruti updated the feature list of the Brezza, where it gained a few features and lost a few as well. Earlier this year, the model was updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
