Maruti Brezza waiting period stretches to 42 weeks

- Brezza prices in India start at Rs. 8.29 lakh

- Available in four variants and 10 colours

Maruti Brezza starting price and colours

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced in India from Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV is available in eight monotone colours: Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, and Pearl Midnight Black. Also up for offer are three dual-tone colours, namely Splendid Silver, Brave Khakhi, and Sizzling Red, all available with a Midnight Black roof.

Brezza waiting period and variant details

The Brezza sub-four metre SUV commands a waiting period of 24 to 42 weeks. This waiting period, which is applicable to the entire variant line-up, is valid only for the Delhi region. Customers can opt for the model from four variants called LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza latest updates

Earlier this week, Maruti updated the feature list of the Brezza, where it gained a few features and lost a few as well. Earlier this year, the model was updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.