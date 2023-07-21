Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked in India

- Virtus is offered in five variants

- Available at a starting price of Rs. 11.48 lakh

Volkswagen India has revised the prices of its MQB models, the Taigun and the Virtus, in the country. Select variants of the Virtus have incurred a uniform price hike, and the sedan is now available at a starting price of Rs 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Virtus variants and price revision

The Volkswagen Virtus can be had in five variants, namely, Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. Moreover, customers also get an option of Edge limited edition with the GT trims. With the latest update, the GT Edge Limited edition in manual and DSG guises have become costlier by Rs. 900. Thus, the GT Edge Limited edition in manual and automatic versions now cost Rs. 17.10 lakh and Rs. 18.77 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom).

Powertrain and specifications of Virtus

Mechanically, the GT Edge limited edition of the Virtus comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

Volkswagen Taigun price hike

Recently, the carmaker also increased the prices of select variants of the Taigun SUV. The model’s prices now start at Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.