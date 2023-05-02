2024 Skoda Superb and Kodiaq to get hybrid and mild hybrid versions

- Petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options

Skoda has given us all a first glimpse of the new generation Superb and the Kodiaq. The two new models will be among the brand’s highlights of the year, marked by separate world premieres during the end of this year. Both cars will offer petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options.

The Superb is the flagship of Skoda’s ICE portfolio and will continue to be available in both sedan and estate forms. The second-generation Kodiaq will come with improved levels of safety and technology compared to the current model. In addition to a new exterior, each model will come with new features, improved technology and a completely redesigned interior.

The 2024 Superb will be manufactured at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. Meanwhile, the new generation of the Kodiaq will be built at the Skoda plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, also the home of its predecessor.