MG Motor India registers a sale of 4,551 units in April 2023

- MG launched the Comet EV last month

- Y-o-Y growth stood at 126 per cent

MG Motor India retailed a total of 4,551 units in April 2023, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 126 per cent. The carmaker added that the supply chain constraints persist for a few models, however, things are expected to improve in the coming months.

MG currently sells six cars in India including the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet EV. The brand has not revealed its model-wise sales figures for April 2023. Moreover, last month, it updated its ICE portfolio to comply with the new BS6 2.0 and RDE norms.

In April, MG also announced the price of the Comet EV, which starts at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). While details regarding the price of the other variants and variant details remain unknown at the moment, the company has commenced test drives of its small EV, with bookings set to begin on 15 May, 2023. We have driven the Comet EV and our review is now live on the website.