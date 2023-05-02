Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 driven — Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki's oldest yet most popular car model that is still sold in India is the Alto. It has been on sale for more than 20 years now, making it the carmaker's oldest model badge. The car is still sought-after even in its latest avatar of the Alto K10. Its ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 5.83 lakh. Here's a picture gallery of the Alto K10 from our recent road test of the car.

No doubt, it is now more modern, bigger than its predecessor, and comes with new tech, features, and an updated engine. However, it scores high on two fronts — affordability and practicality.

In its new avatar, the Alto K10 sports the carmaker's current design language like its other siblings. It gets a big grille, new headlamps, and a re-sculpted bumper, but misses out on fog lamps and alloy wheels.

Along with these new elements, Maruti Suzuki is offering six colour choices. This includes the Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Earth Gold, Granite Grey, and Silky White paint schemes.

In terms of features, it gets power windows, steering-mounted controls, manual air conditioning, and keyless entry. It also sports a touchscreen infotainment system.

Powered by the brand's new K10C engine, this is a 1.0-litre mill producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. There's also the option of an automatic alongside the standard five-speed manual gearbox.