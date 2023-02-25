CarWale

    Tata Motors Dark edition range — Top 3 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    316 Views
    Tata Motors Dark edition range — Top 3 highlights

    Tata Motors has recently launched its 2023 Dark edition range of SUVs. With the powertrain options remaining unaltered, the new Dark edition models are offered with a three-year or one-lakh kilometres standard warranty. We have detailed all three new SUV models from the brand's portfolio, namely Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, in the new 'Dark' theme. Here is a summary of the top three enhancements on these special editions inside and out.

    1. Dark/Black exterior with red accents

    We've seen in the past that the Dark editions sport a black body colour. This time, all three SUVs also boast an Oberon Black shade with a Piano Black grille and contrasting Zircon Red embellishments.

    2. New alloy wheels

    To match the black theme, the Nexon Dark Edition gets 16-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with calipers painted red. Meanwhile, the Harrier and Safari ride on 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels with red calipers.

    3. Updated interior

    The interior layout and seating remain unchanged in the SUVs. However, all three Dark Edition vehicles now sport a Carnelian Red interior with leatherette seats. There's even a diamond quilting on the seats with the '#Dark' logo on the headrests. The Harrier and Safari Dark editions, in addition, are now equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS. Then, there are features like a 360-degree camera, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, a four-way powered co-driver seat, a sunroof, and updated ambient lighting.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 5 affordable electric cars in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33392 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32841 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 9.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.66 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.08 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33392 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32841 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors Dark edition range — Top 3 highlights