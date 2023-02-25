Tata Motors Dark edition range — Top 3 highlights

Tata Motors has recently launched its 2023 Dark edition range of SUVs. With the powertrain options remaining unaltered, the new Dark edition models are offered with a three-year or one-lakh kilometres standard warranty. We have detailed all three new SUV models from the brand's portfolio, namely Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, in the new 'Dark' theme. Here is a summary of the top three enhancements on these special editions inside and out.

1. Dark/Black exterior with red accents

We've seen in the past that the Dark editions sport a black body colour. This time, all three SUVs also boast an Oberon Black shade with a Piano Black grille and contrasting Zircon Red embellishments.

2. New alloy wheels

To match the black theme, the Nexon Dark Edition gets 16-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with calipers painted red. Meanwhile, the Harrier and Safari ride on 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels with red calipers.

3. Updated interior

The interior layout and seating remain unchanged in the SUVs. However, all three Dark Edition vehicles now sport a Carnelian Red interior with leatherette seats. There's even a diamond quilting on the seats with the '#Dark' logo on the headrests. The Harrier and Safari Dark editions, in addition, are now equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS. Then, there are features like a 360-degree camera, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, a four-way powered co-driver seat, a sunroof, and updated ambient lighting.