    Top 5 affordable electric cars in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 5 affordable electric cars in India

    The steady rise in fuel prices and growing environmental concerns have boosted electric car sales in the country. Moreover, the low cost of ownership and steadily expanding charging network have encouraged new car buyers to consider buying the electric version. 

    Read below to learn more about the top five affordable electric vehicles in India.

    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Motors launched its most affordable electric vehicle the Tiago EV in India in September 2022. The electric hatchback is priced between Rs 8.69 – Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle is available in four variant options, which include XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech LUX. 

    Mechanically, the Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 250km. On the other hand, the 24kWh battery pack offers an estimated MIDC range of 315 km. With this, the Tata Tiago EV produces 74bhp and 114Nm, and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV is the second most affordable model on this list. The electric version of the compact sedan is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle is available in XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech LUX variant options. The permanent magnet synchronous motor is powered by a 26kWh, lithium-ion battery to generate 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. 

    Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max

    Here’s yet another Tata model on this list. The Nexon EV range is available at a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version. The electric compact SUV is available in three variant options XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. The Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2kWh Lithium Ion Polymer battery pack to produce 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. Alternatively, the Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5kWh, lithium-ion battery pack to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. 

    Mahindra XUV400

    The recently launched Mahindra XUV400 is the fourth most affordable model on this list. The electric SUV is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh – Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motor in the Mahindra XUV400 will be powered by a 39.4kW battery pack with Li-ion cells. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 8.3 seconds. The XUV400 is available in two variant options such as EC and EL. 

    MG ZS EV

    The MG ZS EV is next on this list which is priced between Rs 22.98 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh. The electric SUV from MG is available in Excite and Exclusive variant options. The vehicle is available in two battery pack options 44.5kWh and 50.3kWh. The three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor in the 44.5kWh version generates 141bhp at 3,500rpm and 353Nm of torque. The larger battery pack version generates 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. 

