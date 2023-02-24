2023 Hyundai Aura First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Refinement
- Peppy performance
- Interior quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Turbo engine no longer on offer
- Low rear seat
What is it?
7.5 / 10
The Hyundai Aura was originally introduced as the successor to the Xcent sub-four metre sedan back in 2020. This time around, it has made a comeback in the facelifted avatar, along with a few feature updates and an engine that complies with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. What all has changed though inside out? Let’s find out.
The front bumper has now been redesigned to accommodate a larger grille with a glossy black finish. The inverted L-shaped LED DRLs are positioned next to the air curtains on either side, while the Hyundai logo now sits slightly higher on the bumper, replete with a new eye-catchy finish. The rear of the model remains unchanged over its predecessor, while the side profile continues with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Is the cabin of the 2023 Aura any good?
7.5 / 10
Step inside the refreshed Hyundai Aura and one would notice the familiar surroundings. It continues to sport the dual-tone theme, although the seat covers now get a new design. The dashboard and centre console are generously finished in a shade of brown, with the former even getting a textured finish in front of the co-passenger seat.
The driver's seat is height adjustable which makes it easier for both tall and short passengers to find a comfortable driving position. However, taller drivers might find it difficult to get into the most comfortable position possible because of the fixed headrests. Perhaps that's something Hyundai can add in the next-gen Aura. The centre console houses two cup holders and a small slot that can hold your smartphone or other nitty-gritties. Moving over to the second row, the seat height is marginally low which can become cumbersome during ingress and egress. What is convenient though, is the foldable armrest that gets dual cup holders. The front armrest also houses AC vents for the occupants at the rear, as well as a 12V outlet that can be used for multiple purposes.
On the features front, the 2023 Hyundai Aura boasts of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition, TPMS, wireless charging pad, Type-C fast charging port, automatic climate control, cruise control, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.
Is the 2023 Aura nice to drive?
7 / 10
Going ahead, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will be the sole motor on offer in the Aura. This motor, which generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, now gets compliance for BS6 2.0 and Real Drive Emission (RDE) norms. Apart from a CNG version, customers can also pick their choice between a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox.
Driving the car is a smooth affair too, and the power delivery is linear on most occasions. The meaty range kicks in from just a shade above 2,500rpm, and continues to give that kick until it starts tapering off around 5,000rpm. Even then, the Aura manages to have a decent low-end torque, and pulling away after a speed breaker in third gear doesn’t’ result in any kind of lugging or knocking. Higher up the RPMs, the engine noise does end up filtering into the cabin, but that noise is also a tad bit sweet, and not bothersome as such. In our tests, the Aura managed to sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.33 seconds, while the 100kmph mark came up in 12.33 seconds.
The ride quality of the sedan is marginally on the stiffer side, although bad roads, undulations, and bumps are shrugged off rather easily at fairly moderate speeds. As the car gains momentum, a few rough surfaces do manage to make their presence felt, especially at the rear. The steering, like most Hyundai cars, is light to hold and easy to maneuver in city conditions, but the missing heft out on the open roads leaves you asking for more.
Should you buy the 2023 Aura?
7.5 / 10
The 2023 Hyundai Aura then, comes off as a competitive package in the world of sub-four metre sedans. It gets class-leading features, has a refined engine with a fairly good performance for its segment, and could be one of the ideal choices as a family car, more so for intra-city runs. The design aspect is quite polarising, but that shouldn’t exactly be a deal breaker in our books.
There aren’t any other engine options to choose from, apart from the CNG variant. But with a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aura does make a compelling option to consider, if not shortlist right away. Chief rivals here include the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi