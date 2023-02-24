CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Aura First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,224 Views
    Hyundai Aura Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Aura Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Aura Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Aura Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Aura Right Side View
    Hyundai Aura Right Side View
    Hyundai Aura Right Side View
    Hyundai Aura Right Side View

    Why would I buy it?

    • Refinement
    • Peppy performance
    • Interior quality

    Why would I avoid it?

    • Turbo engine no longer on offer
    • Low rear seat

    What is it?

    7.5 / 10

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Aura was originally introduced as the successor to the Xcent sub-four metre sedan back in 2020. This time around, it has made a comeback in the facelifted avatar, along with a few feature updates and an engine that complies with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. What all has changed though inside out? Let’s find out.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The front bumper has now been redesigned to accommodate a larger grille with a glossy black finish. The inverted L-shaped LED DRLs are positioned next to the air curtains on either side, while the Hyundai logo now sits slightly higher on the bumper, replete with a new eye-catchy finish. The rear of the model remains unchanged over its predecessor, while the side profile continues with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Is the cabin of the 2023 Aura any good?

    7.5 / 10

    Dashboard

    Step inside the refreshed Hyundai Aura and one would notice the familiar surroundings. It continues to sport the dual-tone theme, although the seat covers now get a new design. The dashboard and centre console are generously finished in a shade of brown, with the former even getting a textured finish in front of the co-passenger seat.

    Front Row Seats

    The driver's seat is height adjustable which makes it easier for both tall and short passengers to find a comfortable driving position. However, taller drivers might find it difficult to get into the most comfortable position possible because of the fixed headrests. Perhaps that's something Hyundai can add in the next-gen Aura. The centre console houses two cup holders and a small slot that can hold your smartphone or other nitty-gritties. Moving over to the second row, the seat height is marginally low which can become cumbersome during ingress and egress. What is convenient though, is the foldable armrest that gets dual cup holders. The front armrest also houses AC vents for the occupants at the rear, as well as a 12V outlet that can be used for multiple purposes.

    Infotainment System

    On the features front, the 2023 Hyundai Aura boasts of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition, TPMS, wireless charging pad, Type-C fast charging port, automatic climate control, cruise control, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

    Is the 2023 Aura nice to drive?

    7 / 10

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Going ahead, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will be the sole motor on offer in the Aura. This motor, which generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, now gets compliance for BS6 2.0 and Real Drive Emission (RDE) norms. Apart from a CNG version, customers can also pick their choice between a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox.

    Right Side View

    Driving the car is a smooth affair too, and the power delivery is linear on most occasions. The meaty range kicks in from just a shade above 2,500rpm, and continues to give that kick until it starts tapering off around 5,000rpm. Even then, the Aura manages to have a decent low-end torque, and pulling away after a speed breaker in third gear doesn’t’ result in any kind of lugging or knocking. Higher up the RPMs, the engine noise does end up filtering into the cabin, but that noise is also a tad bit sweet, and not bothersome as such. In our tests, the Aura managed to sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.33 seconds, while the 100kmph mark came up in 12.33 seconds.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The ride quality of the sedan is marginally on the stiffer side, although bad roads, undulations, and bumps are shrugged off rather easily at fairly moderate speeds. As the car gains momentum, a few rough surfaces do manage to make their presence felt, especially at the rear. The steering, like most Hyundai cars, is light to hold and easy to maneuver in city conditions, but the missing heft out on the open roads leaves you asking for more.

    Should you buy the 2023 Aura?

    7.5 / 10

    The 2023 Hyundai Aura then, comes off as a competitive package in the world of sub-four metre sedans. It gets class-leading features, has a refined engine with a fairly good performance for its segment, and could be one of the ideal choices as a family car, more so for intra-city runs. The design aspect is quite polarising, but that shouldn’t exactly be a deal breaker in our books.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    There aren’t any other engine options to choose from, apart from the CNG variant. But with a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aura does make a compelling option to consider, if not shortlist right away. Chief rivals here include the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Punch i-CNG First Look
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia 1.5 MT Long Term Review: Highway Report

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda 2023 City
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda 2023 City

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars