2023 Hyundai Aura First Drive Review

Going ahead, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will be the sole motor on offer in the Aura. This motor, which generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, now gets compliance for BS6 2.0 and Real Drive Emission (RDE) norms. Apart from a CNG version, customers can also pick their choice between a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox.

Driving the car is a smooth affair too, and the power delivery is linear on most occasions. The meaty range kicks in from just a shade above 2,500rpm, and continues to give that kick until it starts tapering off around 5,000rpm. Even then, the Aura manages to have a decent low-end torque, and pulling away after a speed breaker in third gear doesn’t’ result in any kind of lugging or knocking. Higher up the RPMs, the engine noise does end up filtering into the cabin, but that noise is also a tad bit sweet, and not bothersome as such. In our tests, the Aura managed to sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.33 seconds, while the 100kmph mark came up in 12.33 seconds.

The ride quality of the sedan is marginally on the stiffer side, although bad roads, undulations, and bumps are shrugged off rather easily at fairly moderate speeds. As the car gains momentum, a few rough surfaces do manage to make their presence felt, especially at the rear. The steering, like most Hyundai cars, is light to hold and easy to maneuver in city conditions, but the missing heft out on the open roads leaves you asking for more.