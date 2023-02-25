Tata Punch i-CNG First Look

How is it on the inside?

The Punch i-CNG's cabin will be more or less the same as the standard Punch. However, it's quite obvious that there will an additional 'CNG' button to shift between petrol and CNG. Otherwise, the design, layout, seats, and equipment will be carried over from the standard version. This also means it will be a comfortable, practical, and feature-rich CNG car unlike many others available in the market now.

Let's address the elephant in the room, which is boot space as in the case of every CNG car. In the case of the Punch, like the Altroz, the CNG variants boast Tata's 'twin-cylinder technology'. So, instead of using a single 60-litre CNG cylinder, the Punch CNG gets two 30-litre cylinders. This has helped save some space in the boot. In fact, the carmaker has moved the spare wheel under the boot. As a result, 150 litres of boot space has been made available.