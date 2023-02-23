2023 Honda City facelift variants details leaked; to get a new base variant

- To get one new base spec trim for petrol and hybrid model

- Petrol top variant could feature Honda Sensing tech

Honda India is gearing up to launch the 2023 City facelift in the country very soon. Recently, the official images of the sedan were leaked, revealing the overall design and some interior changes. Now, we got to learn through our sources about the variants, colour options, and booking details.

The bookings of the new City facelift are underway at the dealership level for a token of Rs 21,000. The updated sedan is expected to be costlier than its outgoing model by Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000. The facelifted Honda City has started to reach the dealerships as the launch date is scheduled likely for the first week of March.

As per our sources, the brand is likely to introduce a new base-spec SV variant. That said, the lineup will include four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The Honda City facelift with its top-spec variant is also expected to get the ADAS suite, christened the Honda Sensing tech, which includes safety features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, and more.

On the other hand, the Honda City Hybrid is expected to get one new lower-spec V variant which won’t be equipped with the Honda Sensing package. Thus, the City e: HEV will be offered in two trim levels including V and ZX.

The City facelift will also get one new paint scheme with the addition of Obsidian Blue. Regarding the powertrain options, the engines on offer will likely be RDE and BS6 Phase 2 compliant and have similar power output as the current generation of the City.