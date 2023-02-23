Nissan inaugurates two new showrooms in Jaipur

- Located at Tonk Road and ‘VKIA’

- To offer both sales and service

Nissan Motor India has expanded its footprint with the inauguration of two new showrooms in Jaipur. The showrooms are located at Tonk Road and ‘VKIA’ in Raja Park. These facilities are managed and run by Roshan Group who has been working with Nissan since 2014.

The state-of-the-art showroom at Tonk Road is spread across 3,300 square feet while the one at ‘VKIA’ covers a space of 2,500 square feet with a 20,000 square feet workshop.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, said, “The expansion of ournetwork in Jaipur is a testament to Nissan’s unwavering commitment to providingour valued customers with exceptional sales and services. As a key market for us,Jaipur has seen growing demand for our flagship compact SUV the Nissan Magniteand we are thrilled to strengthen our presence here.'

Lately, the Renault-Nissan alliance has also announced six new cars for India. These will include the first set of EVs to be rolled out by both manufacturers.