CarWale

    I am super passionate about gender diversity

    Authors Image

    Mobility Outlook Bureau

    281 Views
    I am super passionate about gender diversity

    When Lisa Park was young, she had lots of opportunities for travel as her father was an ex-pat in the Middle East. She enjoyed travelling to several countries and meeting different people speaking varied languages. Therefore, pursuing an education in interpretation and translation became an obvious choice for her. As a result, she completed her Masters in Interpreting and Translating in Spanish and French. 

    Logistics attracted her because it is a global industry connecting people from all over the world. Lisa Park joined Maersk in 2002 as a graduate trainee and spent eight years in the UK's Maersk Line Ocean commercial team. The logistics industry was evolving at that time from manual to automated operations. After spending a couple of years with Expeditors as Ocean Procurement Manager, she returned to AP Moller Maersk in 2012 as Branch Manager for Damco: leading local Sales, Operations and Warehouse activities. 

    Diversifying into Supply Chain Management, she transitioned to Key Client Management, running a major global retail account.

    Her first leadership role came as a result of Maersk acquiring P&O Nedlloyd. Being in sales made it very challenging for her when she began her stint in the leadership role, as it was not easy to bring together different cultures and galvanise the team. Though there were several challenges, there were lots of learnings. 'I was lucky to work under many leaders during my career, which helped me in a faster transition from an individual to a leader,' she says. 

    In her current role, her primary focus is on enhancing customer experience across West Central Asia with a clear priority around delivering strong Net Promoter Scoreand Customer Experience excellence. She also leads the Customer Program Management and Customer Implementation functions, which support 30+ Global Key Clients across the region. 

    'I am super passionate about gender diversity since diversity is good for society as everybody is involved in an organisation – be it a husband or a father, a girl or other females in the family,' she says 

    There will be a wider network from the societal perspective. Even from the business perspective, organisations will get a team environment having very diverse views. Gender diversity is only one part of the journey. When we bring people from different backgrounds and different genders, the environment will be really special. This will be good for society and business as we will get the best ideas from different sources; they can challenge each other and approach problems from different perspectives,' she adds.   

    Watch here:

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan inaugurates two new showrooms in Jaipur
     Next 
    Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs 21.77 lakh

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122142 Views
    815 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122142 Views
    815 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • I am super passionate about gender diversity