2023 Hyundai Alcazar bookings open; now gets 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine

- Gets a new 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine which is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready

- Standard safety features include six airbags and ISG (Idle Stop and Go)

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the 2023 Alcazar in India against a token amount of Rs 25,000. Interested customers can book the vehicle online or across Signature outlets in the country. In addition to the new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, the updated model also gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The vehicle continues to be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options.

Visually, the updated model now gets a revised grille and upgraded puddle lamp logo featuring the Alcazar emblem. Additional feature highlights include six airbags as standard (driver, passenger, side, and curtain) and the Idle Stop and Go feature.

The 2023 Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The vehicle gets a new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine which generates 158bhp at 5,500rpm and 253Nm of torque between 1,500 to 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual transmission and 7DCT unit options. The manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.5kmpl, while the automatic version has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 18kmpl. On the other hand, the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre CRDi engine that generates 114bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai Alcazar with a benchmark-defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of the Hyundai Alcazar as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new-age mobility solution. Hyundai Alcazar has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5-turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”