Hyundai Exter features and interior design officially revealed

- Exter prices in India to be announced on 10 July

- Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Exter interior exclusive details and launch timeline

Earlier this week, we brought you exclusive details featuring the interior and select features of the upcoming Hyundai Exter B-SUV. The model, bookings of which are currently underway for Rs. 11,000, will be launched in India on 10 July.

Exter interior design and features

On the Inside, the Hyundai Exter will get an all-black interior theme, black leatherette seat upholstery with Exter stitching for the front seats, rectangular AC vents on the centre console, circular AC vents on either side of the dashboard, wireless charging, a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests for the first and second row, and tilt-adjustable steering.

The Tata Punch rival will come equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console with a 4.2-inch MID, BlueLink connected car technology, TPMS, OTA updates, multi-language UI, H2C voice commands through Alexa in English and Hindi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, and an electric sunroof.

2023 Exter engine and specifications

Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The petrol motor will produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the optional CNG version will reduce the output to 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

New Exter colours and variants

The Exter, which will be positioned below the Venue, will be offered in seven variants: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Customers will be able to choose from nine colours, namely Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.