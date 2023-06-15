Toyota Fortuner waiting period stretches up to 13 weeks

- Fortuner is offered with two powertrain options

- All variants have a standard waiting period

Toyota Fortuner is highly popular in India and is among the top-selling full-size SUVs. The SUV is offered with two powertrains across multiple variants at a starting price of Rs. 32.59 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers looking out to purchase the Fortuner might have to wait longer to get the delivery.

Waiting period for Toyota Fortuner

Currently, the Toyota Fortuner commands a waiting period of three months or up to 13 weeks from the day of booking. This waiting period is standard for all of its variants in RWD and AWD guise.

Toyota Fortuner engine specifications

The Fortuner offers fewer features when compared to its competitors. However, that is compensated by its rugged looks, solid performance, and the brand’s reliability. Under the hood, the SUV comes equipped with a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to develop 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine is capable of producing 201bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an automatic unit. Moreover, depending on the variant one chooses, the Fortuner is bundled with 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Fortuner SUV to get a mild-hybrid powertrain

In recent news, Toyota is planning to launch a mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner alongside the Hilux truck in the global market sometime in 2024.