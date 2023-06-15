Is this the Hyundai Verna N Line?

- Spotted with red brake callipers

- Will be based on the turbo-petrol variants

After the launch of the Venue N Line in September 2022, Hyundai’s ‘N Line’ sub-brand is yet to see a new model from the brand’s lineup to get that sporty treatment. Now, spotted testing on public roads is a test mule of the recently launched Verna which is expected to be the N Line version of it.

Verna N Line styling

While the prototype was seen fully covered with camouflaged sheets, there were certain giveaways of this being the sporty version of the sedan. The alloys are fitted with red colour brake callipers and the roof is done in a gloss black shade. However, it sports the same alloy wheel design that is offered with the naturally-aspirated versions of it.

If the Verna N Line goes into production, we expect it to be fitted with more distinguishing elements such as side skirts, a rear lip spoiler, a different front grille, and a prominent exhaust tip.

Verna N Line: Expected engine options

The N Line versions have always been based on the apex variants of the models. Going by this, the Verna N Line, if launched, could be powered by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Presently, in the standard guise, this powertrain is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Verna N Line rivals

Volkswagen has recently launched the GT Edge Limited edition of the Virtus mid-size sedan. It sports blacked-out elements inside out and will be a key rival to the Verna N Line. Besides this, it will continue to compete against other sedan rivals such as the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and Honda Amaze.

